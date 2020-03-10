Menu
TV star Scott Cam has defended his $350,000 taxpayer salary, telling a national broadcaster his yearly earnings is “none of your business” in an interview.
Scott Cam: Taxpayer salary ‘none of your business’

by Jack Houghton
10th Mar 2020 12:10 PM
Exclusive: TV star Scott Cam has sensationally claimed his six-figure taxpayer salary is "none of your business" as he defended pocketing more than $100,000 for a total of four social media posts since his position was created.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Mr Cam said his duties as National Careers Ambassador kicked off this month "and that was always the case".

TV star Scott Cam. Picture: Annette Dew
"If you did your homework and knew what you were talking about, you'd know that all of the tours and appointments that we're going to are school or TAFE based and over the summer all of those facilities are closed," he said.

"I think that would be a waste of taxpayer money if I was standing at an empty school, wouldn't you?

"We always planned to start this tour in February, February and March, that was always the case, so all you've got to do is ask the questions before making the statements."

TV star Scott Cam on TV show The Block.
When asked whether he thought his $350,000 taxpayer salary was appropriate, Mr Scott said "that is the value of the brand and the profile that the government saw fit to pay me".

"My management and the government discussed the fee, that's none of your business that's a commercial arrangement and how that came about is between my management, myself and the government," he said.

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam. Picture: Channel 9
Shelley Craft and Scott Cam. Picture: Channel 9

