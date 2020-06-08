Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
News

Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

8th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

A Perth toddler has died after she was killed in a horror driveway incident, reportedly by her mother.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Bayswater, in Perth's east, home just after 5pm on Saturday following reports a child had been had run over by a car.

Channel 9 has reported that a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle owned buy her mum. The car was reversing in the driveway of their home when the incident occurred.

Tragically, a one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a Perth driveway yesterday. Police say the...

Posted by 9 News Perth on Saturday, 6 June 2020

 

Neighbours told the network they heard a piercing screaming and yelling from both parents following the incident.

Images show a four-wheel-drive being taken away from the scene.

Western Australia Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

More Stories

Show More
accident driveway incident editors picks toddler death wa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        premium_icon Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        Health Frisky Sunshine Coast residents are being advised to wrap it before they tap it as doctors grapple with a rise in sexually transmitted infections.

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon

        Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        premium_icon Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        Council News Ex-councillor Greg Rogerson calls on council to make report public

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."