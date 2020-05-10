QUEENSLAND Senator Matt Canavan has raised eyebrows online after he showcased a rather questionable Mother's Day gift for his wife - her very own clothesline.

Mr Canavan, who hails from Southport, took to Twitter on Saturday to inform his 13,000 followers he had installed a "100% Aussie made Austral clothesline".

Senator Matt Canavan’s post on the social media platform. Picture: Twitter

He's pictured snuggling up to his wife in front of the new addition to their backyard, sporting a broad grin.

"Disappointing that Hills Hoists are Made in China. Great product from Austral though," he wrote.

"Support Aussie manufacturing jobs … And timing is a coincidence but the missus is happy with the early Mother's Day present!"

Mr Canavan was promptly roasted by amused commenters on the social media platform.

"The 1950s called, they want their Mother's Day present back," one user joked.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and his wife in front of the new clothesline he gifted her for Mother's Day. Mr Canavan has copped it on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/Matt Canavan

"Have you considered getting her a better husband?" another chimed in.

One baffled commenter had a word or two of advice for Mr Canavan's staff.

"Oh my God, I genuinely thought this was a parody account. Memo to Matt's social media manager: KEEP HIM OFF TWITTER."

The post had attracted more than 1700 comments by Sunday, many of them poking fun at the LNP politician.

Originally published as Senator's Mother's Day blunder 'missus' the mark