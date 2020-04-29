Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
News

Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER almost a decade of serving the region, Seven has closed its Gladstone newsroom doors.

Seven Queensland announced the closure yesterday, almost 10 years after opening in November 2010.

Seven Brisbane and regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said Seven Central Queensland's commitment to the local community was unwavering.

"We will continue to service Central Queensland through our Rockhampton office," Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"While it was no longer viable to continue operating a satellite office in this environment, we are confident Gladstone people will not miss out."

The Gladstone news reporter has been offered the opportunity to relocate to another role within the Seven news team, while the two other staff affected have accepted redundancy packages.

The Seven Central Queensland office in Rockhampton remains fully staffed, with the team there continuing to cover Gladstone stories.

Seven was the last free-to-air television broadcaster to close its doors in Gladstone.

More Stories

channel seven editors picks newsroom qld news regional news seven news television news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns