Share your moment of kindness in photo competition

IT'S AN absorbing image. Adult hands peel back an infant's onesie to reveal an enormous scar trailing down her tiny chest.

The anonymous baby girl is the subject of one of Queensland photographer Kylie Kirkegaard's entries into a unique photo competition aiming to capture moments of kindness.

Her photo is one of more than 1000 entries so far into the 2020 Queensland Community Foundation Photo Challenge.

Ms Kirkegaard snapped the photo at Queensland Children's Hospital as part of her work volunteering for Heart Kids Queensland, a charity that supports children with heart disease and their families.

"This beautiful little girl and her family had been through so much and it was such an honour to capture just a glimpse of their time in hospital," she said.

The delicate moment is one photo in a feed full of heart-warming moments that Queensland Community Foundation is hoping others will add to.

Photographers, both amateur and professional, are invited to enter their own photos in the them of 'focus on kindness' using the hashtags #qcfphotochallenge20 and #focusonkindness on Facebook or Instagram.

Photos can also be entered at the 2020 challenge website.

QCF general manager Tara Castle said the photo challenge, now in its fourth year, would replace the trust's usual annual event in Brisbane, which was called off this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Ms Castle hoped members of the public would participate with their own photos, or just by scrolling through the feed of entries.

"There are so many small acts of kindness happening across the state," she said.

"We end up with this beautiful library of photos."

This year's winner will receive $500 for themselves and $2000 for the Queensland charity of their choice.

QCF this year surpassed $100 million under trust and is the largest trust of its kind in the state. It was founded in 1997 by former state premier Mike Ahern alongside other philanthropists such as Big Pineapple founder Bill Taylor.

It acts by investing money on behalf of charities and giving those charities the interest earned.

Ms Castle said the organisation sought to grant funds for projects that helped to build non-profits into sustainable organisations.

"We wouldn't buy food for the food truck, but we might buy the truck," she said.

Charities will be able to apply for the next round of grants in October. Ms Castle said QCF was hopeful it would still be able to hold its annual event once Covid-19 restrictions have lifted.

To see entries into this year's QCF Photo Challenge, search under the hashtags #focusonkindness and #qcfphotochallenge2020 on Facebook or Instagram.