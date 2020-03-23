Shock poll brings good news for Premier

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk is on the brink of creating history in Currumbin and will easily reclaim Bundamba in the two by-elections that will proceed on Saturday despite the spectre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling has revealed Ms Palaszczuk's administration could become the first Queensland government in decades to win an opposition seat at a by-election with the major parties locked neck-and-neck in the race for the southern Gold Coast electorate.

Conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail, the polling also shows Labor will easily see off Pauline Hanson's pitch in the Ipswich-based seat of Bundamba despite plummeting support.

The by-elections were triggered by the sudden resignation of rebel MPs with the LNP's Jann Stuckey and Labor's Jo-Ann Miller both citing internal bullying among their reasons for ending long political careers.

The Currumbin and Bundamba contests are proceeding in conjunction with local government elections on March 28 despite the COVID-19 crisis forcing governments to ban public gatherings while advising people to adhere to "social distancing".

Undertaken by pollster UComms, the results from almost 700 voters in each electorate showed vast swathes of people remain undecided with the campaigns shunted to the background amid growing community concern about the deadly virus.

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s administration would become the first Queensland Government to win a by-election in 20 years if it can snare Currumbin.

In Currumbin, the LNP's vote has fallen almost 10 per cent since the 2017 State election to 38.7 per cent while the Labor vote has dropped by five per cent to 30.6 per cent.

One in ten voters were undecided with 42 per cent leaning towards the Greens, 36.1 per cent leaning towards the LNP and 19.7 per cent leaning towards Labor.

On a two-party preferred basis, Labor and the LNP were locked at 50 per cent each, a swing against the Deb Frecklington-led Opposition of 3.3 per cent.

In Bundamba, Labor's primary vote has dropped almost 16 per cent to 37.6 per cent while One Nation is in second with 21.2 per cent after not contesting the electorate in 2017.

The LNP (9.7 per cent) were fourth behind the Greens (14.4 per cent).

More than 17 per cent of voters were undecided however more than a third of them were leaning towards Labor.

On a two-party preferred basis, Labor leads One Nation 62 per cent to 38 per cent, a 10 per cent swing against the Government in its third safest seat.

Originally published as Shock poll brings good news for Premier