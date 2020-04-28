Shoppers torn as Aldi cancels sales event

If there's one thing we know, it's that people go nuts for Aldi's annual Snow Gear Special Buys sale.

People get so invested in bagging a bargain, shoppers will often try "working in teams" to get their hands on the best deal.

But the German retailer says shoppers will need to put that excitement for the Special Buys event on ice because Aldi has decided to cancel the snow sale for 2020.

Each year, the retailer rolls out everything from jackets to goggles, boots and under layers, providing Aussie shoppers with everything to keep warm and dry while hitting the slopes.

But with the coronavirus pandemic stopping Australians from travelling within the country or abroad, the retailer said it didn't feel the sale was appropriate given the current climate.

Posting to Facebook, Aldi said due to prioritising its transport for groceries, as well as recent travel bans, the retailer made the difficult decision to withdraw its 2020 Snow Gear Special Buys event.

"We'll be back with our best-ever collection next year," the post read.

"We're looking forward to sharing our best-ever collection with you in 2021. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The post was met with more than 1000 comments and shares; however, fans were split over the decision.

Many Facebook comments came from residents who live in colder areas around the country and claim they rely on the annual sale to stock up on clothing for the winter months.

"Pity about the people who live in the colder areas. I was waiting for this to stock up on clothes to work in the paddocks etc. Typical that they only think people who will go on holidays buy this stuff," one person commented.

"Considering not everyone travels to snowy regions; there are thousands of people who actually live in these areas," added another.

"Winter is still coming - would be great if they still brought out the thermals, boots, gloves, & beanies."

It is understood the retailer personally wrote to Australia and New Zealand ski resorts, letting them know the sale would not go ahead this year.

The sale traditionally takes place each May and attracts thousands of shoppers across the country desperate to snap up a cool saving on snow gear.

In 2017, the sale created chaotic scenes in stores across the country, with some shoppers pushing and shoving their way through the aisles.

Australia's ski and snow retail sector - estimated to be worth more than $2 billion a year - is dominated by Aldi's annual sale.