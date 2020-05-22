Shutdown mine brought back into production

A Queensland tin mine which suddenly shut and sparked concerns around workers' pay because of financial issues has restarted operations.

Consolidated Tin Mines recommenced operations at its Mt Garnet mine, bringing it out of a caretaker mode and back into production last week.

Operations have also restarted at the company's Dry River South Mine.

In a statement, the managing director of the ASX-listed company Ralph De Lacey said its underground mine will remain in a care and maintenance mode.

Staff were stood down in April and did not immediately receive pay they were owed or entitlements.

Jason Domin, of Kirwan, was one of many workers who feared they would not be paid.

But majority shareholder of Consolidated Tin Mines, Cyan Stone, announced it would pay staff all outstanding wages.

Mr De Lacey said staff who were stood down "will progressively return to work, although not all employees will be reinstated in the short term due to the only one mine operating and the concentrator running eight days, followed by six days off".

"A COVID-19 risk assessment has been conducted and a set of protocols drawn up to reduce the risk of spread between CSD (Consolidated Tin Mines) employees, contractors and the outside community in line with Australian Commonwealth and Queensland State Government guidelines," Mr De Lacey said.

He said Consolidated Tin Mines was making progress towards finalising its outstanding half yearly accounts.

"The company is working with the auditors to arrange their work schedule to complete the financial statements," he said.

"The company's accounts departments is preparing all necessary information with the intention this can be provided by the end of May. The half year statements are expected to be completed by early-mid June."

Owners of the mine cited coronavirus as the cause of the closure but financial troubles preceded the pandemic by months.

Mr Domin contacted Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper when he did not receive his pay.

Mr Harper raised the issue with Labor Senator Nita Green, who wrote to the company asking for answers.

He said the decision by Cyan Stone to pay any outstanding wages and entitlements brought some good news during these challenging times.

Originally published as Shutdown mine brought back into production