‘Sick’ act against bullied boy angers

Quaden Bayles, who went viral earlier this year after being bullied, has been hit with a fresh wave of cruel online abuse after attending the Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane.

Quaden captured the hearts of people around the world when his mum Yarraka Bayles shared a heartbreaking video of him in February breaking down after being subjected to the acts of playground bullies.

The nine-year-old's plight inspired many to donate over $670,000 which was donated to multiple charities, including some working to help Indigenous communities.

On Saturday, the nine-year-old who has achondroplasia - a form of dwarfism - attended the Brisbane #BLM protests, sharing a snap on his Instagram account with well-known Goodna rapper Lisi who he met at the event.

Queensland boy Quaden Bayles went viral earlier this year after footage of him distraught after suffering bullying at school was shared online. Picture: Supplied

"Was so happy to meet this guy at the #BLM march today," the post read.

"Love listening to @lisi4300. I used to live in Goodna with my dad and brother who used to go to Kruger Park."

But while many of Quaden's 107,000 followers were delighted the schoolboy had met one of his idols, others flooded the picture with horrific racist remarks.

Spotting the cruel remarks, some of Quaden's fans leapt to his defence, branding the act "sick".

"Please leave the comments off. I am so sick of seeing grown ass adults bully a CHILD with special needs! It just hurts my heart," one said.

"Why are yous (sic) bullying this lil boy," another questioned.

Another lost their cool, telling the "keyboard warriors" to "f**k off with the hate".

"So many trolls hating, they got no life but to make stupid comments," another agreed, adding a face palm emoji.

Quaden shared this photo on the weekend at the Brisbane BLM protest and it has been flooded with ‘sick’ comments. Picture: Instagram/Quaden Bayles

Others praised the little boy's efforts to support the movement which has grown out of protests in America.

Outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota, has sparked the Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and countries around the world, including Australia. Four police officers have now been charged over Mr Floyd's death.

One person wrote on Quaden's post: "Nice to see you out there for the cause man."

"I wanna stand in you," another said.

In another photo, Quaden held a poster displaying the face of Indigenous teen TJ Hickey, who died aged 17 while fleeing from police on a bicycle on February 14, 2004.

TJ was thrown off his bike and impaled on a fence, sparking riots in the inner Sydney suburb of Redfern.

Quaden has kept a low profile after becoming a household name earlier this year, with many of his Instagram posts being dedicated to raising awareness about Indigenous issues.

