Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Sick sailor evacuated from bulk carrier off Mackay coast

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the 292-metre long bulk carrier yesterday about 3.30pm to airlift a sick crewman to hospital.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue

The 39-year-old Filipino sailor had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

The Bell 412 chopper flew direct to the vessel.

A doctor, Critical Crew Paramedic and rescue crewman attended the patient for 30 minutes while the helicopter's blades continued to turn.

The patient was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and arrived at 4.15pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the flight crew took COVID-19 precuations.

More Stories

Show More
coronaviruis coronavirus mackay covid-19 racq cq rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley.

        15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        premium_icon 15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        News Saturday night fundraiser will beat Monday verdict on mass events

        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus