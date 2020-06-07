Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
News

Six people hospitalised after crashes in one region

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people were taken to hospital after a spate of crashes on the Gold Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called at 4.16am this morning after reports of a single-vehicle crash down an embankment on the Yatala South off-ramp from the M1.

Paramedics transported a female patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Markeri Street and Port Jackson Boulevard in Robina at 8.13pm.

They were assessed at the scene and subsequently transported Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions for precaution.

The Robina crash came an hour after emergency services were called to Maudsland Road, Mausland, at 7.01pm following a two-vehicle crash.

Three patients were assessed on scene, two declined transport to hospital and a third was transported in a stable condition with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Police officers attended the crashes but were not needed.

Originally published as Six people hospitalised after crashes

road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather As parts of Queensland continue to defrost after yesterday’s cold morning, residents are warned today won’t be much better.

        Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        premium_icon Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        Council News Ex-councillor Greg Rogerson calls on council to make report public

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."

        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News Former premier says the deal “shows the hold of the unions”