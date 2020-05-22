Menu
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
News

Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

by Nathan Edwards
22nd May 2020 8:39 PM
FIRE fighters are battling a house fire in Brisbane's south, with thick smoke covering the surrounding area.

The fire broke out on Beaudesert Rd at Acacia Ridge just after 5.30pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency crews on scene trying to control the blaze.

Police have shut down Beaudesert Rd between Kerry Rd and Mortimer Rd and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.
No one is believed to have been in the house when the fire broke out.

QFES has advised all nearby residents to close all windows and doors tonight to avoid thick smoke being blown across the area.

