A young boy was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care medical team into Queensland from New South Wales overnight.
Health

Snake or spider suspected as child airlifted to hospital

by Hayden Johnson
9th May 2020 10:52 AM
A FOUR-YEAR-OLD Tenterfield boy has been rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital suffering a suspected snake or spider bite.

The young boy was airlifted in a stable condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care medical team about 7pm on Friday from Tenterfield District Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesman said.

The cause of the bite has not been identified, but it is thought to have been from a snake or spider.

The boy was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital from Tenterfield. Picture AAP/David Clark
It is understood the boy was bitten in the backyard of his home yesterday evening before being rushed to the Tenterfield District Hospital by car.

A spokesman for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said the chopper was dispatched to the border town from Lismore yesterday evening with a critical care team on-board.

"They got there 7pm last night and antivenom was administered," he said.

"He (the boy) perked up a little bit and was very stable on the way to Brisbane."

The rescue helicopter spokesman said the best care for a paediatric patient was a paediatric hospital.

Originally published as Snake, spider suspected as four-year old airlifted to Qld hospital

