So drunk he didn’t even realise he was abusing his ‘mate’

ABUSE: A man who hurled abuse at a woman and her child claimed they were his friends, and he was too drunk to remember.

WHEN Aaron Cooper arrived at the service station late one night, he was so drunk he didn't realise the woman he verbally abused was a friend.

In fact - he claims he has no recollection of the incident at all.

At 7pm on January 21, a woman and her 12-year-old son arrived at the Esk Caltex Service Station.

Shortly afterwards, Cooper, 42, arrived as a passenger in a separate vehicle.

He immediately began hurling abuse at the woman, who tried to ignore him.

The Toogoolawah man then exited the vehicle and walked towards her.

Facing Toogoolawah Magistrates Court charged with one count of public nuisance, Cooper was told by police prosecutor Senior Constable Hooper he was screaming obscenities such as "I'm going to step on his neck" and using foul language such as "F--- you slut" and "C---".

The victim and her son left the service station and reported the matter to police.

Cooper pleaded guilty to the charge and told Magistrate Louisa Pink the first he knew of his actions was when he was spoken to by police.

"I don't totally remember it. Two days later the police rocked up at my door and I was actually gutted," Cooper said.

"The lady I was talking to - she's actually my mate, I've apologised to her and her son. And went back to the Caltex and apologised for the disturbance."

Ms Pink described Cooper's actions as "disgraceful behaviour".

"Particularly involving a young child … he was quite clearly scared," Ms Pink said.

His lack of memory of the incident didn't earn him any favours either.

"If alcohol makes you do that, I suggest you seek help," she told him.

Cooper was fined $400, referred to SPER, and a conviction was recorded.