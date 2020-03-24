Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

by Peter Carruthers
24th Mar 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID coronavirus chaos the story of how this pint-sized plover survived a run-in with a tourist train restores all faith in the enduring kindness of the human spirit.

Approaching Junction Creek in the Mt Surprise area Savannahlander train driver Wil Kemp noticed a protective pair of parents trying their hardest to ward off the approaching train.

On closer inspection of the tracks through the windscreen Mr Kemp noticed the object of their distress.

"A lot of us can recognise that protective behaviour of parents when we see it so I brought the train a stop and could just see their little bundle of joy huddled amongst ballast next to the track," he said.

A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.
A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.

Working hard on the brakes, the train driver powered down the locomotive and rendered assistance to the young plover.

"Mum and dad were pretty upset about me moving their chick away from the line but personally I have dealt with a lot worse from wildlife over the years, so I got the little one to a safe place with no worries," he said.

"This was probably one of the cutest animals I have seen in the savannah and I won't forget this experience anytime soon."

Originally published as Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

More Stories

animals chicken plover train

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        premium_icon Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        News A Coolum couple who lost their nephew to suicide have showed their dedication to their charity, Marcus Mission, by putting their Coorparoo home up for sale.

        Three cops in quarantine, one tested for COVID-19

        premium_icon Three cops in quarantine, one tested for COVID-19

        Health Three Sunshine Coast police officers are self-quarantining and one is awaiting...

        Coronavirus crisis hits Noosa: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis hits Noosa: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        PAR-FECT DEAL: Golf course snapped up for $4.7m

        premium_icon PAR-FECT DEAL: Golf course snapped up for $4.7m

        Property A family has scored a hole-in-one after a popular Sunshine Coast golf course sold...