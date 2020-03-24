Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
19/05/2006 PIRATE: 04/04/2006 Pensioner with a walking stick in Saffron Walden, Essex, Britain, Apr 04, 2006. PicGraham/Barclay /Bloomberg/News - aged man frail disabled retirees generic situation
19/05/2006 PIRATE: 04/04/2006 Pensioner with a walking stick in Saffron Walden, Essex, Britain, Apr 04, 2006. PicGraham/Barclay /Bloomberg/News - aged man frail disabled retirees generic situation
Crime

Staff threatened with walking stick for drug stash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Mar 2020 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stole drugs from a Hyde Park chemist threatened staff with his walking stick before fleeing on a bicycle.

Townsville Police were called to Cate's Chemist on Charters Towers Rd about 3.50pm on Sunday to reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man entered the chemist and allegedly threatened staff with his walking crutch.

He allegedly got away with prescription medication and rode off on a silver bicycle along Charters Towers Rd.

The manager of the chemist said no staff were injured in the incident but did not wish to comment further.

A 48-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested yesterday morning and will appear at Townsville Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

crime queensland crime robbery thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property market tipped to ride out the coronavirus storm

        premium_icon Property market tipped to ride out the coronavirus storm

        Property Sunshine Coast’s property market is well-placed to ride out the coronavirus storm, with buyers acting quick to secure homes, local real estate agents say.

        Coronavirus crisis hits Qld hard: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis hits Qld hard: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        premium_icon Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        News A Coolum couple who lost their nephew to suicide have showed their dedication to...