There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Darling Downs heath region.
News

First case of coronavirus confirmed in health region

Saavanah Bourke
19th Mar 2020 3:01 PM
QUEENSLAND has 50 new confirmed cases on Thursday of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 144. 

One of these has been confirmed in the Darling Downs, a health region taking in Stanthorpe Hospital as well as Toowoomba and Warwick, to name a few.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday include 25 males and 25 females, aged between 1 and 79.

There are 12 patients on the Gold Coast, 17 in Metro North, 15 in Metro South, two on the Sunshine Coast, one in Townsville, West Moreton.

Questions have been put to Darling Downs Health and Queensland Health about the specific location of the confirmed case but the only information so far has been that the case is in the broader health region.

Doctors at Clifton Community Medical Services, north of Warwick, treated a possible COVID-19 case on Wednesday and moved to reassure the community its practice is safe. General Manager Brad Jones posted a public notice saying confirming the treatment.

He said it would take a few days before test results are returned.

In the meantime, the staff followed all the corrected personal safety and cleaning procedures.

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to seek medical assistance immediately.

Stanthorpe Border Post

