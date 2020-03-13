Star hid pregnancy for nine months

Nicole Appleton – how'd she keep this secret?

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton has given birth to a baby girl - after keeping her pregnancy secret for nine months.

The Pure Shores and Never Ever hitmaker 45, revealed the news on Instagram today - saying she didn't even tell her friends before announcing the birth of Skipper with her millionaire Facebook boyfriend Stephen Haines.

She wrote: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months … which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends … I can finally announce our incredible news!!

"Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I'm SOOO HAPPY!!"

Nicole started dating Stephen, 47, last year and the pair were rumoured to be moving to the States.

He is British but lives in the US where he is pals with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The romance came after Nicole was seen cuddling up to married TV personality Paddy McGuinness on a boozy night out in 2018.

The pictures caused a storm, however both stars insisted they were just friends.

Nicole was previously married to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher from 2008 until 2014.

Their marriage broke down after Liam, 46, fathered a child with US journalist Liza Ghorbani, before striking up a relationship with his assistant Debbie Gwyther.

The former couple have son Gene, 17, together, with the teen pursuing a modelling career as well as performing with his band, Grimmo.

Nicole and Liam Gallagher in 2001. Picture: AP Photo/Sean Dempsey/PA

The trio have played a number of intimate gigs in recent months, with a source revealing: "Gene has grown up surrounded by music and always had aspirations to follow in his dad's footsteps."

Last year, Nicole opened up about her split from Liam, telling Grazia magazine: "(We have a son together) so we have to talk.

"But it feels like a lifetime ago now."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.