Star keen on genius MasterChef spin-off

There are calls for Channel 10 to give MasterChef BFFs Brendan Pang and Reece Hignell their own TV show.

Brendan was sent packing from the MasterChef kitchen last night in what was described by fans as the most heartbreaking elimination of the season.

His elimination brings to an end the playful banter between Reece and Brendan which has been a highlight of the Back To Win series.

Not really sure where #MasterChefAU expects me to find joy anymore now that Brendan and Reece have been separated like this........... — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) June 21, 2020

All season viewers have suggested on social media that the two contestants deserve their own spin-off show, but one fan took it a step further last night and came up with a concept for the program.

"Can Channel 10 please commission a show where Brendan and Reece roadtrip from (Brendan's restaurant) Bumplings in Perth to (Reece's restaurant) Cakeboi in Newcastle and stop and visit every MasterChef Back to Win contestants restaurant/food truck/pop-up/kitchen along the way?" Anna Chang tweeted.

This morning news.com.au spoke to Brendan and asked him if he'd be keen to make the show that Ms Chang suggested.

"Definitely, I would love that! A road trip with Reece would be painful but I would love it a lot," he laughed.

When asked why it could be painful, Brendan joked: "Reece is quite sassy and tries to annoy me a lot. And he plays music quite loud and likes to sing. But we would have heaps of fun together."

Fans have fallen in love with Brendan and Reece's friendship.

As much as they like to poke fun at one another, Brendan and Reece are incredibly good mates, with Brendan previously telling news.com.au that Reece was one of the first people he came out to.

"We've become such good friends," Brendan said today. "Our friendship grew even stronger this season. To make it that far and to have him alongside me was pretty cool."

In a particularly moving moment in last night's episode, the camera cut to Reece right after it was announced that Brendan had been eliminated.

He appeared to be absolutely gutted.

Its was heartbreaking to see reece's face. #MasterChefau — Isabella (@HereisIsbell) June 21, 2020

Omg Reece looked absolutely shattered... Brendan’s elimination has absolutely broken my heart 😢#MasterChefAU — AshKool (@AshKoolAs) June 21, 2020

You can actually pin point the second his heart breaks in half.

I dont know what crushed me more, Brendan's or Reece's face. 😭😭#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/SvqrRXUz4f — Sam Lopez (@SamLopezAus) June 21, 2020

"It was sad to say goodbye to Reece," Brendan told news.com.au. "He was devastated."

After each elimination, the booted contestants immediately leave the MasterChef kitchen and are driven away in a car.

Some fans have wondered on social media if that's actually what happens in real life or if the contestants get time to say goodbye before being chauffeured away.

"It's exactly how you see it on TV," Brendan told news.com.au. "You're out the doors and in that car."

Brendan was taken back to his accommodation and got to spend a bit of time with Reece and the other contestants before flying back to Western Australia.

As for what he's up to now, Brendan says life is busier than ever.

"I'm just working at Bumplings. We've just extended our trading hours and I'm bringing a lot of dishes that I did on the show back here," he revealed.

MasterChef’s Brendan Pang has a book coming out soon. Picture: Thomas Davidson

"Also, my book This Is A Book about Dumplings will officially be published here in Australia on August 9 so I'm working on some events for that, and I'll be doing some cooking classes here in Perth based on the book."

And if MasterChef fans get their way, Brendan will soon be adding another thing to his schedule - filming a TV show with Reece.

How about it, Channel 10?

MasterChef continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

