Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Property

Star operator dishes on fate of $400m tower project

by Alister Thomson
17th Apr 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE operator of The Star Gold Coast has revealed construction of the $400 million Dorsett Hotel tower remains within budget and on track to open in 2022 despite the group hurting from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Star Group yesterday said it was executing a $200 million debt funding facility as it seeks to strengthen the company's liquidity. Investors strongly approved, sending Star shares up 9.4 per cent to close at $2.56.

An artist's impression of the Dorsett tower at The Star Gold Coast.
An artist's impression of the Dorsett tower at The Star Gold Coast.

 

Star said it had cut $25 million in capital expenditure for this financial year, however that relates mostly to the Sydney Sovereign Resort and not the Dorsett project.

The Broadbeach Island construction project has 160 workers on site each day.

A Star spokesman said that is expected to build up to 250 as work starts on the main tower rising above the six-level podium.

Star has estimated its operating expenses during the shutdown at $10 million per month from April made up of payment to employees that have not been stood down (the casino's hotels are still operating) as well as security and other fixed costs. About 8500 of 9000 Star employees have been stood down.

Originally published as Star operator dishes on fate of $400m tower project

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus property development the star hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland recorded five new cases of coronavirus, with the state’s total number of cases now sitting at 999.

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders