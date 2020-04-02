Menu
Star Wars actor Jack dies of COVID-19

by Tom Horton
2nd Apr 2020 7:43 AM

 

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died aged 76 in the UK as a result of coronavirus, his agent says.

The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, was unable to "see or talk to" his wife, who he was "madly in love with", at the end of his life as she was quarantined in Australia, Jack's agent Jill McCullough said.

She added that he had died in hospital in Surrey on Tuesday "of COVID-19".

"Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers.

"Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week.

"She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held."

Jack was "full of life", "funny, charming and a joy to be around", she added.

"He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman."

His agent said that she had been inundated with messages about the late actor, adding: "Our community has lost one of its brightest and clearest voices."

Jack had appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Jack's clients for his dialect coaching included the actors Robert Downey Junior and Chris Hemsworth.

McCullough added: "Dialect coaching isn't just about being good at accents, you need to make your actors feel safe and confident, and Andrew's actors adored him."

