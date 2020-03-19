Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The coronavirus crisis has delivered a fatal blow to a high profile restaurant with the venue announcing this afternoon it is closing down.
The coronavirus crisis has delivered a fatal blow to a high profile restaurant with the venue announcing this afternoon it is closing down.
Business

A top Australiam restaurant has closed

by Thomas Morgan
19th Mar 2020 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARC Dining, which was voted the number one restaurant in Queensland, has become yet another high-profile casualty of the coronavirus.

In a statement released this afternoon, Howard Smith Wharves and ARC Dining's head chef Alanna Sapwell confirmed the restaurant's closure, only a year after opening.

"I'm devastated by the closure of ARC Dining," Ms Sapwell said.

"I'm proud of them and hope we can work together again in the future."

 

Arc Dining and Wine Bar at Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane, has closed down. Picture: Brisbane Tourism
Arc Dining and Wine Bar at Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane, has closed down. Picture: Brisbane Tourism

ARC Dining was voted number one by critics in the Sunday Mail's Delicious 100 list, which ranks Queensland's restaurants.

Howard Smith Wharves chief executive Luke Fraser however reassured the public other venues at the riverfront precinct would remain open.

"We are doing everything possible and leaving no stone unturned so we can bounce back once the crisis is over," Mr Fraser said.

ARC Dining only opened a year ago. Picture: Brisbane Tourism
ARC Dining only opened a year ago. Picture: Brisbane Tourism

 

"We have implemented a number of additional measures from hand sanitiser, increasing our already high sanitisation and hygiene standards, increased social distancing and introducing new takeaway options."

An open air cinema at Howard Smith Wharves was also recently cancelled after a Federal Government ban on gatherings of 500 people or more, which has since been upgraded to 100 people indoors.

Originally published as State's No.1 restaurant in shock permanent closure

arc dining business closure coronavirus economy editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Health QUEENSLAND is fast approaching having 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics A new date has been flagged if polling day is postponed

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident...