Subbies demand certainty during coronavirus crisis

Civil contractor Dave Daniels wants payment security on all government projects brought forward during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: John McCutcheon

SUBCONTRACTORS who face payment uncertainty at the best of times, fear it may be safer to close down than to run the risk of not being paid at all as economic conditions worsen.

Coolum civil contractor Dave Daniels has called on the State Government to follow the lead of Sunshine Coast Council and pay invoices from contractors on seven-day terms.

However, unlike the council which said it would continue to rely on statutory declarations that subbies have been paid, he wanted the Palaszczuk government to fast track the planned roll out of project bank accounts.

Mr Daniels said he was about to outlay half a million dollars on a government project and said the prospect had generated a lot of stress.

"If they paid quicker it would give business confidence to outlay money," he said.

"We're not asking for a handout. All we want is re-assurance we'll get paid.

"Just accelerate our payments. My guys are stressing, I'm starting to stress.

"If I put the money out will I get it back?

"These are extraordinary times and call for extraordinary measures.

"The goalposts are changing so quickly. Who knows where we will be in days, 20 days and 30 days' time?

"Our own invoices already can take 30 days, 60 days and to 120 days to get paid now. Will businesses still be operating then. If we have confidence we will keep going.

"Without it I might as well shut up shop and sack 30 people."

Mr Daniels has written to Fairfax Federal MP Ted O'Brien and Marty Hunt and Dan Purdie, the state LNP members for Nicklin and Ninderry, asking them to lobby on behalf of the industry.

Subcontractors Alliance head Les Williams said seven-day payment of invoices was essential to boost the economy.

He said the State Government should also immediately extend the requirement for project bank accounts extended to all its contracts.

Where statutory declarations were relied on, Mr Williams said government departments should have the power to check with subcontractors that they had been paid.

Sunshine Coast subbies were left unpaid more than $3.5 million when Ri-Con Contractors went into liquidation at the start of this year.

At the time it held contracts with Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast councils with subbies left unpaid on all of them for work done and materials supplied.

Questions have been put to the Premier.