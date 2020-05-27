Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
Crime

Suburb rocked again after woman’s body found

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A USUALLY quiet suburb south of Brisbane has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning.

Police are investigating after the death of a 36-year-old woman after her body was found inside a house on Francoise St in Eagleby at 7.45am.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death with investigations continuing.

The death is the third in Eagleby in the past three months after two bodies were found in Curlew Cres within two months of each other.

Originally published as Suburb rocked again after woman's body found

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced influential business leaders and flagged what COVID-19 restrictions she’s willing to budge on.

        Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        premium_icon Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        Business Blueprint for action has emerged to help industries rebuild

        Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        premium_icon Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        News Judgement handed down after Sekisui development battle

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total