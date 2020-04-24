Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
News

Supermarket shelves filled to the brim

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Apr 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING into Coles today was like winning the lottery.

Shelves I had become used to seeing bare were stacked to the brim with fresh produce and other essential items.

Most importantly, there was toilet paper. Loads of it. And it was well priced.

A Coles spokeswoman said the chain had been able to get more stock on display at supermarkets across the country.

"Last month, as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables," she said.

"There are signs that the demand is beginning to slow."

The spokeswoman said while demand for essentials like toilet paper had also begun to slow, the retail giant had noticed increased interest in products customers could use at home.

This included hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

At the same time, she said, there had been an obvious downturn in sales of packaged salads as well as gums and mints.

coronavirus mackay mackay shopping mackay supermarket
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        premium_icon Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been handed an unprecedented $3.2 billion cheque to use as she wishes in the economic and health fight against COVID-19.

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health Queensland Parliament passes new rental laws among string of Covid-19 measures

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country