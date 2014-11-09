Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Surat Basin gas to flow to government-owned generator

15th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GAS from the Surat Basin will flow to Queensland Government-owned power generator CleanCo Queensland under a new agreement announced yesterday.

Under the one-year agreement, Senex will supply CleanCo with 2.55 PJ of natural gas from Project Atlas near Wandoan, starting on January 1, 2021.

Gas will be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at a fixed price in line with current market levels.

CleanCo is the new Queensland Government-owned corporation focused on delivering affordable and reliable clean energy.

The gas will fuel Swanbank E, CleanCo's highly efficient 385 MW gas-fired power station near Ipswich in southeast Queensland.

Initial gas sales to CleanCo - the first from dedicated domestic gas acreage in Australia - have been made since December 2019.

Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex was proud to be helping power homes and businesses throughout Queensland with cleaner energy.

"The increase in supply of Atlas gas to CleanCo is a great outcome for Queensland, enabled by the State Government's policy to support the domestic market," he said.

"Senex is continuing to negotiate gas sales agreements that will support jobs and regional economies as we partner with commercial and industrial customers for long-term and mutually beneficial relationships.

"As strong demand for domestic gas supply continues, new gas sales agreements are being negotiated to further de-risk future Atlas revenue streams and strengthen overall business resilience." 

cleanco surat basin toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        premium_icon From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        News The history of a community nursery that has grown into a much loved community hub...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up