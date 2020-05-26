Swift’s new move sparks conspiracy theory

Taylor Swift is featured in the latest episode of Killing Eve - sort of.

The pop queen took to social media this week to express excitement over her song Look What You Made Me Do appearing in the psycho-thriller series, though not performed by Swift herself. Rather, an unknown group, Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club, was credited with the soundtrack recording.

Swift, 30, tweeted that she's "VERY STOKED" that the band covered her song.

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

But the fact that there is no historical record of this musical group having ever existed outside of the BBC series, and that Nils Sjöberg - the songwriting pseudonym Swift used on Calvin Harris' This Is What You Came For- is credited on the soundtrack, has inspired the latest raging Twitter conspiracy theory among Swifties.

Dozens of social-media watchdogs are suggesting that the featured track is an attempt to fly just under the legal radar of manager-to-the-stars Scooter Braun, 38, the media mogul who now controls the music she created at her former record label.

Swift's team has not responded to request for comment.

Nils Sjoberg (Taylor’s songwriting pseudonym) is listed on the LWYMMD cover’s credit. She’s using the pseudonym again to get around her music being hijacked from her.



Taylor Swift will not be silenced and I love it. pic.twitter.com/TV6J2x1ACD — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) May 25, 2020

Still, not only are fans sure that Swift herself is behind the song's inclusion in Killing Eve, but they also claim that her brother, Austin Swift, 28, is the vocal stand-in for the cover tune.

austin swift singing lwymmd in a fake band played in the killing eve intro made so that taylor could bypass scooter... truly a fever dream pic.twitter.com/xvc2pu82uE — now all he thinks about es-mie (@yesesmie) May 25, 2020

The star had reportedly begged the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to have her brother be a part of the soundtrack earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail. There are other hints indicating Austin's involvement, such as the fact that his Twitter handle was once "The Dolphin Club." Then, last December, Austin, Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff (of the band Fun) were spotted together in the studio, leading fans to suggest the cover was recorded at that time.

Taylor Swift with her mum and brother Austin.



BuzzFeed's Ryan Schocket goes so far as to declare Swift came up with the roundabout way of contributing to Killing Eve without contributing to Scooter Braun's wallet. Last year, the pair were tangled in a legal battle over the singer's back-catalogue after Braun acquired Big Machine Records, which had owned the rights to Swift's first six studio albums - worth a reported $US300 million.

"My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," Swift said at the time. Braun, for his part, disputed Swift's version of the story.

