Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at the age of 46.
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at the age of 46.
News

Sydney stylist and socialite die at 46

8th Apr 2020 9:54 PM

A socialite and stylist to the stars has passed away at the age of 46.

Jo Ferguson, who was on of Krsty Hinze's bridesmaids at her wedding to American billionaire Jim Clark, died early on Wednesday, according to reports.

Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at age 46.
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at age 46.

Ferguson has recently battled illness and died from liver and kidney failure in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Jo Jo was such a darling of the fashion world," publicist Adam Worling wrote in tribute to Ferguson.

"Though, while she was obviously in a lot of pain these past few years, I hope we all remember how she used to light up a room with that smile. Someone who left us way too early."
Her health battles have been well documented in recent years.

She had recently left Sydney and been living in Adelaide.

Originally published as Sydney stylist and socialite die at 46

Friends have posted tributes to Ferguson online.
Friends have posted tributes to Ferguson online.
death jo ferguson socialite stylist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News The number of Queensland coronavirus cases has grown overnight, taking the total to 873 as the Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health School closed for cleaning as contact tracing underway

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted