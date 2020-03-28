‘Take it seriously’: Family’s warning

The grieving family of the WA man who died overnight after suddenly falling ill with coronavirus have issued a stark warning to Australians, sending the message that the "virus doesn't discriminate".

The family of 73-year-old retiree Ray Daniels penned a statement read out today by WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, after Mr Daniels became the second person in the state to die from the dangerous infection.

In it, they said Mr Daniels, who had recently travelled aboard the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship, was fit and healthy before he collapsed in his home on Wednesday morning.

He died in Joondalup Hospital two days later.

Mr Daniels’ family say he was “fit and healthy” before he collapsed in his home on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied.



"We as a family are completely devastated by the sudden death of our father, husband and grandfather," the family statement said.

"He was a very fit, healthy and active man with no known underlying health issues.

"He showed no real significant signs of being unwell until he collapsed at home on Wednesday morning. He died within 48 hours," they said.

The devastated family went on to say his tragic and shocking death should serve as a warning to the public to take social distancing and self isolation precautions seriously.

"Clearly this virus does not discriminate and we never believed for one second that it would take him from us," they wrote.

"Everybody needs to take this virus seriously and follow the health advice that is being given."

The family thanked the hundreds of people who had offered them support in their grief, as well as the paramedics, doctors and nurses who worked hard to try and save Mr Daniels' life.

WA recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night, bringing the total to 25.

Five of the new cases are from regional WA and they range in age from five months old to 82 years old.

The five-month-old is the child of two of the new confirmed cases, and is at home with its parents in Perth.

Eleven of the new cases are from cruise ships, including five from the Ruby Princess, three from the Ovation of the Seas, two from the Voyager of the Seas and one from the Celebrity Solstice.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Australia has passed 3000.

Originally published as 'Take it seriously': Family's warning