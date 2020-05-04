A 24-YEAR-OLD hoon did a U-turn in his car before driving back towards a man and mowing him down.

Police say the 61-year old man, joined by a 58-year-old woman, confronted the driver at Hatchman St, Victoria Point just before 8pm last night after the car was allegedly spotted hooning in the street.

Police will allege the driver, from Redland Bay, then drove away from the couple only to turn the car around and come back towards them and running down the elderly man before driving off.

The elderly man's head struck the ground and he suffered serious injuries to his lower limbs and abdomen before being treated by a paramedic high acuity response team.

Police said the driver was later caught by police before returning a positive roadside breath test.

The man was held in custody overnight charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and render assistance and driving under the influence.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

EARLIER

Originally published as Targeted hit: Hoon mows down man