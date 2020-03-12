Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen admits to lighting fire near house

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUTH has pleaded guilty to lighting a fire at Laidley that endangered a house.

Going before a judge in Ipswich Children's Court the teenager pleaded guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to grass that was so situated it was likely a dwelling would catch fire.

The charge relates to a fire at Laidley on May 19, 2019.

The youth, who can't be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of endangering property by fire.

The written facts of the Crown case were handed up to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer sought an updated pre-sentence report before the sentence could proceed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a pre-sentence report had been compiled for other charges recently heard before Ipswich Children's Court.

An order for the report was made with the matter adjourned for sentence to April.

More Stories

Show More
children's court firebug ipswich court news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates have gone toe to toe as debt, culture, planning schemes and transparency present as key issues for Sunshine Coast voters.

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation

        Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        premium_icon Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        Offbeat Here's where you can still get toilet paper on the Sunshine Coast

        Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        premium_icon Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        News A Coolum couple’s exciting business is set to make waves in property market.