Crime

Teens face 80 charges after up-market suburbs crime spree

by Nathan Edwards
9th Mar 2020 3:41 PM
Two teenagers, aged 14 and 18, and a man have been arrested on more than 80 charges after a string of alleged robberies, burglaries and unlawful use of motor vehicles in the Morningside, Hawthorne and Bulimba areas.

Police over the weekend executed search warrants across multiple properties in South East Brisbane, including a Thynne Road, Greenridge Street and Linefield Street address. 

Through these searches, Police discovered a substantial amount of stolen property, including a large amount of stolen mobile phones, allegedly used to upload footage to social media, along with two stolen cars.

In relation to these searches, two men, aged 24 and 18 have been arrested.

The 18-year-old has been charged with more than 50 offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, enter with intent, enter premises and commit, stealing, receiving tainted property and fail to appear.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Additionally the 24-year-old has been charged with a number of offences.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 27.

In relation to the searches a 14-year-old Capalaba boy has also been charged with more than 30 offences including robbery, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises, fraud, driving while unlicensed and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear in the Cleveland Children's Court today.

If you have any information, contact Police on 131 444.

