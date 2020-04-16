Territory real estate surging as buyers home in

Elders real estate agent Derek Hart says there are more buyers than sellers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Che Chorley

TERRITORY properties are flying off the shelves with real estate agents unable to keep up with buyer demand.

Elders Leanyer Residential Property consultant Derek Hart said there were not enough listings to meet buyer demand, with 2020 shaping up to be his best year of selling in 12 years.

In 2019, he sold 48 properties, and so far this year he has sold and or put under contract 26 homes.

"Buyers are ready to go, they've got finance and their deposit and there's a lot of first home buyers," Mr Hart said.

"They're keen to have their own property.

"In this pandemic a few buyers have said to me they want to be settled in their own property instead of renting.

"If things do go into further lockdown at least they're in their own house."

Mr Hart said buyers were so eager, multiple offers were being made on houses and contracts were being signed quicker than ever.

"Before coronavirus they'd take a week sometimes to come back, but because they know there's other buyers out there they'll confirm one way or the other they're interested or not," he said.

Mr Hart hopes this will encourage more vendors to list their properties.

"Don't be concerned because there are good buyers out there ready to go," he said.

"If you have your home neat and tidy and well presented, that will attract buyers and attract offers.

"There's serious buyers out there. Interest rates are low, it's cheaper than renting properties. Every day I've got two or three private showings of properties."

