‘They turned on us’: Sunrise reporter

Seven News reporter Amelia Brace has described how police officers "turned on" her and cameraman Tim Myers as they reported on protests in Washington DC.

Brace and Myers were giving a live update from the White House on Monday evening (US time) when they were shoved and hit by heavily-armed police.

The incident occurred at 6:30pm as police began pushing back crowds 30 minutes before a curfew was due to come into effect and went to air live on Australian television.

Brace said when they heard "a volley of rubber bullets ring out from the National Guard" they sheltered behind a tree and then ducked for cover behind a building.

"Our expectation was that the police would pass by in a wave as we'd seen them do as the last curfew was enforced. Pushing protesters back. Aggressively. But not violently," she wrote in the West Australian.

"That was when they turned on us."

Amelia Brace was hit by police as she waited for US President Donald Trump to give an address. Picture: Supplied Picture: Sunrise

RELATED: US ambassador responds to Sunrise incident

The assault, which saw Brace hit with a police baton and Myers struck with a riot shield, was caught live on camera.

Brace said they both screamed "media, media media!" but the police pushed on.

"Feeling the thwack of a baton across the back of my neck and the sting of rubber bullets. Next came the tear gas. Burning our lungs as we tried to run," she wrote.

Watch the shocking moment #7NEWS reporter @AmeliaBrace and our cameraman were knocked over by a police officer LIVE on air after chaos erupted in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/R8KJLnfxPN — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an investigation into the assault from the Australian embassy in Washington DC.

The United States Ambassador to Australia, Arthur B Culvahouse Jr, said in a tweet on Tuesday that he took "the mistreatment of journalists seriously".

A statement from Ambassador Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. pic.twitter.com/EW5aPaptjE — US Embassy Canberra (@USAembassyinOZ) June 2, 2020

"Freedom of the press is a right Australians and Americans hold dear," he said.

"We take mistreatment of journalists seriously, as do all who take democracy seriously.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting journalists and guaranteeing equal justice under law for all".

After the incident, Brace said she and Myers were "pretty bruised, but okay".

Originally published as 'They turned on us': Sunrise reporter

Myers was struck with a riot shield during the incident. Picture: AAP/ABC 7 News via Twitter