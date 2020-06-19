Menu
Thirteen-day-old baby dies from virus

19th Jun 2020 9:01 AM

 

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. Adam Reed reports.

A 13-day-old baby with no underlying health conditions has died with COVID-19 in the UK - becoming the nation's youngest known victim of the disease.

It is unclear how the baby, whose gender has not been released, contracted COVID-19.

The news came as Sheffield children's hospital - in England's north - confirmed that a child died on Monday after being admitted in a critical condition. The hospital, which has not confirmed the age of the child, said they had tested positive for COVID-19 but the cause of death had not been determined.
Also overnight, the World Health Organisation has said frontline workers, including health professionals and drivers, should be among the first to be immunised once a coronavirus vaccine has been developed

WHO Deputy Director-General Soumya Swaminathan said people with existing health issues should also be prioritised, along with people who work in areas that have been the site of large outbreaks, including meat processing factories, prisons, and nursing homes.

coronavirus coronavirusuk covid-19 health

