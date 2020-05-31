Menu
Michael Angelis has died aged 68.
Celebrity

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 4:04 PM

The longest-running voice actor on iconic children's show Thomas & Friends has died, aged 68.

Michael Angelis, who was the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine from 1991 to 2012, died at his home on Saturday, his agents confirmed.

 

Michael Angelis has passed away aged 68.
Angelis worked on the show from its third to its 16th series for the UK, over a period of 21 years.

He also headed six American episodes, the first six The Railway Stories CDs and other commercials.

Angelis took over the role from The Beatles icon Ringo Starr in 1991. In 2012, he was succeeded by Alec Baldwin.

However, many will forever associate the show with Angelis's lilting English voice, and are mourning his death.

 

 

Angelis had a glowing career in the entrainment industry.

As well as narrating the show, he also portrayed the villain Mickey Startup in the television adaptation of comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in its third season.

Michael was married to Coronation Street star Helen Worth from 1991 until their divorce in 2001, and went on to wed Welsh model Jennifer Khalastchi later that year.

Originally published as Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

 

 

