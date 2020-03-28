Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Three teens arrested over break and enters

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
28th Mar 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP OF teens have been arrested by detectives investigating a number of break and enters on the Gold Coast, as businesses are forced into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and an 18-year-old man were arrested at Burleigh Heads and Mermaid Beach properties by detectives executing search warrants.

The trio were taken into custody over robberies on Wednesday and Thursday in which a vehicle was used to smash the front doors of two bottle shops and a chemist.

Police are also investigating whether the group might also have been involved in further break and enters overnight at Miami and an attempted break and enter in Surfers Paradise.

Investigations are ongoing and charges are expected.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Three teens arrested over break and enters

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health An expert panel that urged a total lockdown to stop more Australians from dying of coronavirus was ignored, a panellist says.

        ‘No need for it’: Centrelink parking patrols slammed

        premium_icon ‘No need for it’: Centrelink parking patrols slammed

        Council News Parking officers surround Centrelink hours as hundreds left jobless

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin brings forward wedding to avoid restrictions

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues