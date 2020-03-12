Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
News

Toddler hit and killed by taxi

by Ally Foster
12th Mar 2020 2:32 PM

A toddler has died after allegedly being hit by a taxi near a primary school in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wilkinson St in Tootgarook just after 1.40pm following reports of a collision between a taxi and a child.

It is understood two women and two children got out of the taxi before one of the children was struck by the vehicle as it moved away.

Paramedics treated a male toddler at the scene but sadly he was unable to be saved.

It is believed the incident occurred outside Tootgarook Primary School, according to the Herald Sun.

"The male driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Major Collision Investigation unit detectives are en route and will investigate the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash taxi vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peregian’s turn to meet the council candidates tonight

        premium_icon Peregian’s turn to meet the council candidates tonight

        News Meet your Noosa council candidates in Peregian as they respond to local questioning.

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates go toe to toe on key issues for Coast voters

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation

        Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        premium_icon Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        Offbeat Here's where you can still get toilet paper on the Sunshine Coast