Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News The Queensland suburbs hardest hit by the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis have been revealed by exclusive new Treasury data. FIND OUT HOW YOUR AREA FARES

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        premium_icon Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        Crime Woman finds trouble after meeting overnight Bitcoin millionaire

        ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        premium_icon ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        Property New report reveals the state of the region's property market