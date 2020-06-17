Tom Brady as you’ve never seen him before

For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady is showing off a new look.

The legendary NFL quarterback donned his different colours for the first time since parting ways with the New England Patriots to link up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The franchise released the first official photos of Brady in his Bucs uniform - a jarring look given before this season, the 42-year-old had spent his entire professional career in New England.

This is going to take some getting used to.

Brady posted a picture of the outfit he'll be sporting on Instagram and there was plenty of reaction.

His wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, commented "what a cutie!!!" with several fire emojis, while UFC president Dana White posted a series of fist emojis to give his approval.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a Patriots fan, posted a vomiting emoji, clearly still upset at the loss of New England's most iconic player.

American sportscaster Brad Galli tweeted: "Tom Brady in a Bucs jersey: It's weird to see for the first time, and it will always be weird."

Brady's new teammate Devin White wrote: "Grew up a @TomBrady fan! Now I actually get to be his teammate! Just hold your side down bro, I got the D Block."

In a promotional clip posted to social media, the Buccaneers said: "He's here and he's perfect."

He's here and he's perfect 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kQHlGmoRnO — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 16, 2020

Those colors don’t look right on Tom Brady’s skin — like the weather (@Snowsa) June 16, 2020

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, revealed his decision to leave the Patriots in March. Shortly afterwards, his signing with Tampa Bay was made public.

"Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that … you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me."

Brady's exit marked the separation of the NFL's most dynamic duo - the play-caller and his coach Bill Belichick.

But ex-NFL star Rodney Harrison believes his former coach will have the Patriots firing by using Brady's absence as motivation for the team to prove it can win even without the best player the league has ever known.

"(Belichick) might bring up a couple of articles … everybody saying it's over, Brady this, Brady that," Harrison told the Boston Herald.

"Of course he'll say something about that. But at the end of the day, whether he makes the point or not, he knows the team will be motivated to prove they can win without Tom.

"It's not just talk, not with the Patriots. It's a chip you carry in the weight room, you carry in the film room, in the dining room, you carry at home watching extra film, it's a chip that motivates you."

A first look at Tom Brady in two of his @Buccaneers uniforms. pic.twitter.com/aHrHd17OiS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2020

