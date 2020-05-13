Menu
As she prepares to reopen her business post-COVID, it only took one night for this lash artist to book out until the end of May.
Fashion & Beauty

Top lash artist’s lessons from lockdown

by Jasmin Lill
13th May 2020 4:49 PM
THINGS weren't looking good when Kymberley Hooper closed her Augustine Heights beauty business at the height of the pandemic.

"I've been closed for almost eight weeks. Thankfully I did have some savings so I lived on that," she said.

But the Ipswich mum - who can charge up to $260 for a set of lashes - turned lockdown into a positive, and took the time away from her salon, The Rabbit Room, to focus on other things.

"I found it actually really helpful. I know that sounds weird," she said.

"I have a supply business as well so I supply to other artists, so I spent a lot of time doing a lot of admin and reports that I didn't have time to do previously. And I got to spend lots of time with my kids."

The Rabbit Room will reopen on Saturday, and it's not a moment too soon for Ms Hooper's clients.

"I just got absolutely bombarded yesterday when I announced that I was reopening," she said.

"I can't even count how many calls and messages I've had since yesterday. I'm fully booked now for two weeks, and that happened overnight."

With clients forced to live without her services for two months, Ms Hooper admits there was a danger some wouldn't return post-pandemic.

"I've only really had one client and she said she didn't want to rely on something that much and I totally get it, it's fine," she said.

"Even I struggled. I usually get my lashes done but I couldn't."

Like a lot of people, Ms Hooper said the shutdown had given her time to reflect on how she wanted life to look when she reopened.

"I think it has made people reassess what's important to them. I've changed all my hours because I want to create more of a work life balance and spend more time with my family and my kids," she said.

"I realised I was spending a lot of time working, and not enough time with my family. This has actually been a good thing."

Originally published as Top lash artist's lessons from lockdown

beauty parlour coronavirus editors picks health kymberley hooper the rabbit room

