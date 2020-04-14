Menu
COLD CASE: A new trial date will be sought for Tony Boyd Carmichael, who is accused of the murder of Maryborough man Gregory Armstrong in 1997.
Trial for alleged cold case killer delayed

Blake Antrobus
14th Apr 2020 5:45 PM
A NEW trial date will be sought for the man accused of a Maryborough cold case murder.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong, who went missing from Maryborough in 1997.

Greg Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide St, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7, 1997.
During a brief mention in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Damian Walsh said his client had still not seen all the evidence.

Mr Walsh told the court there were difficulties in getting a video link with the prison.

He said he needed to meet with crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread to ensure they were “on the same page”.

Justice Peter Davis said it would be difficult to organise a judge-alone trial for next week because witnesses would need to be organised.

He adjourned the matter for mention on Friday. - NewsRegional

