Police have confirmed the death of three-year-old Evangeline Laura Watts-Marshall.
News

Tributes flow for Evie following weekend tragedy

Zachary O'Brien
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
TRIBUTES and condolences flowed for Evangeline Laura Watts-Marshall, known as Evie, over Facebook as her sister, Alyshia Marshall, set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral costs.

"Our beautiful darling three-year-old sister, daughter and granddaughter Evangeline-Laura was just too precious for this world and has grown her wings and left us with her beautiful cheeky smile and gorgeous blue eyes in our hearts with also the great memories," Alyshia wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"She passed away on Saturday after a tragic accident and the family is struggling to pay for the funeral."

Family and friends sent their love and support through public Facebook comments.

"So very, very sad to hear this devastating news," Judy Wright wrote.

"God bless your little angel and comfort those who love her."

"She could not have had a Nan and Pop love her any more than you guys," wrote Tracey Searell.

"My heart hurts for you both. This is so sad."

The NewsMail contacted Evie's family, who did not comment further.

Yesterday, police confirmed the death of a three-year-old girl following a post-immersion incident on the weekend.

The NewsMail reported on Saturday that Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a private property at Moorland just after 10am.

Paramedics treated the child before transporting her to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

If you would like to contribute towards Evie's funeral costs, her GoFundMe page is available at www.gofundme.com/f/for-our-little-evie

bundaberg editors picks evangeline laura watts-marshall gofundme moorlands
Bundaberg News Mail

