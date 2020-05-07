Menu
Crime

Truckie caught driving with 6 different drugs in his system

by SARAH MATTHEWS
7th May 2020 3:40 PM
A TRUCK driver has been fined after he was allegedly caught with six different drugs in his system during a random roadside drug test.

The 43-year-old was pulled over on the Victoria Highway in Baines about 11.45am on Tuesday and tested positive for drugs.

He was then taken to a mobile police station where he returned positive results for cocaine, benzodiazepine, opiates, THC, amphetamines, and methamphetamines during a secondary drug test.

Police issued a traffic infringement notice to the man for driving with a prohibited drug in his blood.

He was also suspended from driving for a 24-hour period.

Acting Superintendent Craig Garland of the Palmerston and Road Policing Division said: "It is disappointing to see that some individuals will put their lives and the lives of other road users in danger.

"The NT Police have maintained a road policing presence during the pandemic and the community can expect this to continue on NT roads as the restrictions ease."

Originally published as Truckie caught driving with six different drugs in his system

