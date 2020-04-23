Malcolm Turnbull's autobiography has been reduced to next to nothing just two days after it was released.

The hardback edition of the explosive book was immediately relegated to the bargain bin, its price slashed from $55 to just $29 at Kmart on Monday.

But the Kindle version of the book has been drastically reduced by more than 80 per cent on the Amazon website on Wednesday morning.

The book was selling for just $8.38 cents - two thirds of the original $23.99 price of the digital copy, or an 81 per cent saving on the physical book.

A journalist reads a copy of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's new book A Bigger Picture. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

One US-based reader of the book was scathing of the former prime minister's memoir.

"Funny that in the description of the book Turnbull never mentions once the number of people he destroyed on the way to the top starting with the sitting MP in Wentworth," the review states.

"This is just the moaning of a man suffering from relevancy deprivation syndrome. It is a real pity that he has seen fit to tarnish his record (whatever it was worth) with demeaning revelations of backbiting and confidence revealing gossip tidbits."

Despite the negative reviews and the slashed price, the book was a number one bestseller in the Kindle store, according to the Amazon website.

The book is listed as the number one bestseller on the Amazon website. Picture: AAP

In hardcover form it is selling for $29 at Kmart, Target and Big W.

According to the Kmart website, copies of the 677 page book had sold out at its Bondi Junction store.

But it was a different story in Sydney's west, with Penrith, Stanhope Gardens, and Mount Druitt stores still carrying out of the book.

Originally published as Turnbull autobiography slashed to $8.38 online