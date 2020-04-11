Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crime

Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

11th Apr 2020 10:41 AM

Two NSW men have been charged in separate incidents of allegedly spitting on police officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first incident took place on Friday afternoon in Ashcroft in southwest Sydney, with a 24-year-old man verbally abusing police after being told to move on from a carpark.

He then allegedly spat at a male police officer and mentioned coronavirus while being arrested. He has since been hit with a $5000 fine and charged.

The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

In the other incident, a female police officer was on Friday evening spat at by a 62-year-old man in Metford in the NSW Hunter. The man had approached officers as a 36-year-old man was being arrested over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

He has also been fined $5000 and charged with assault and resisting a police officer, and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

The younger man was also charged with punching a police officer in the head during his arrest.

Originally published as Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus crime editors picks health police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Queensland health care workers have been vilified and threatened while wearing their uniforms out in public, Health Minister Steven Miles says.

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health School closed for cleaning as contact tracing underway

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends