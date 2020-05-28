Two charged over Dally M betting scandal

Two men have been charged over the ongoing investigation into the Dally M Coach of the Year betting scandal.

Strike Force Mirrabei was established after bookmakers flagged allegedly suspicious bets placed late on Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy to win the award in 2019.

Last week police raided two homes in Paddington and Waterloo and a business in Surry Hills as it emerged the company Stat Edge had become central to the investigation.

Following extensive inquiries, investigators searched two separate residences in Paddington and Waterloo and a business premises in Surry Hills on May 20. Picture: NSW Police

It is understood awards judges used the company's platform to place their Dally M coach of the year votes.

Police today announced they had charged two men - aged 29 and 31 - with use inside information to bet on an event and possess inside information communicate to other to bet on event.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy won the 2019 Dally M Coach of the Year. Picture: AAP

"Police will allege in court that the men placed bets on the 2019 Dally M Coach of the Year Award winner with prior knowledge of the result," police said today.

"It will also be alleged that they shared information with other individuals, who in turn placed bets with various betting agencies."

The men were given court attendance notices to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 20.

