Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Originally published as Two dead as car slams into tree

More Stories

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back it up: GP fears youth not keeping their distance

        premium_icon Back it up: GP fears youth not keeping their distance

        News A Sunshine Coast GP felt he had to say something when he saw about a dozen young people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder on a Mooloolaba picnic table.

        Sunshine Coast's 22 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast's 22 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        Health Two more people confirmed with COVID-19 on Sunday

        5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        News Five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours