Two in custody after gun shots and vehicle chase

SUSPECT SIGHTING: Queensland Police Service have taken two people into custody following a suspect vehicle spotting earlier today. Photo: Kevin Farmer.

A SPOKESMAN from the Queensland Police Service has confirmed two people have been taken into custody following the sighting of a suspect vehicle and alleged gun shots in Nanango on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect vehicle was originally spotted in Nanango at 11.30am before police intercepting the duo at 1pm.

There have been reports from residents that a gun shots were heard during this time.

"We can confirm two people have been taken into custody as a result of the suspect vehicle spotting and we have reason to believe these people may be linked to the alleged gun shots as well," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing so that's all the information we have on the latter at this time."