Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two in hospital after bike and vehicle crash

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a motorbike and vehicle crash near Mount Tamborine on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just before 4:30pm at Canungra in the Gold Coast hinterland, with ambulance crews including critical care and high-acuity response teams responding soon after.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is in a serious condition after reportedly suffering multiple injuries.

The woman is in a stable condition.

Originally published as Two in hospital after hinterland crash

crashes motorbike crash serious injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction